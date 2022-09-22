Bellaire Chamber of Commerce sponsors the annual Harvest Festival in Bellaire from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24. Attendees of all ages can participate in the arts and crafts show, listen to music and paint pumpkins at Bellaire Public Library.
The annual Breezeway Fall Color Cruises begin Sept. 24 along C-48 from Atwood to Ellsworth. People can drive the 26-mile route to view autumn leaves and visit area businesses. Maps and goodies are available at Royal Farms in Atwood.
Leelanau UnCaged returns from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 24. Enjoy music, food trucks, art vendors and a kids' tent. Downtown Northport streets are closed for this event.
