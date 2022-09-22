Harvest Festival (copy)

The annual Harvest Festival in Bellaire.

Bellaire Chamber of Commerce sponsors the annual Harvest Festival in Bellaire from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24. Attendees of all ages can participate in the arts and crafts show, listen to music and paint pumpkins at Bellaire Public Library. 

The Atwood end of The Breezeway.

The annual Breezeway Fall Color Cruises begin Sept. 24 along C-48 from Atwood to Ellsworth. People can drive the 26-mile route to view autumn leaves and visit area businesses. Maps and goodies are available at Royal Farms in Atwood. 

Leelanau UnCaged Music, Art and Food Festival attendees watch one of the many performances at the 2018 event.

Leelanau UnCaged returns from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 24. Enjoy music, food trucks, art vendors and a kids' tent. Downtown Northport streets are closed for this event.

