An annual golf outing starts at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at Antrim Dells Golf Course in Ellsworth. Pay $85 per person for lunch and range balls. The golf course also offers Thursday night leagues for men, juniors and women. Cost is $20 each for golf or $30 for golf and dinner. Registration: 231-264-8202.
Otsego County Shop with a Cop's annual charity event is scheduled for Sept. 18 at Gaylord Golf Club. The four-person event begins at 9 a.m. Enjoy a post-tournament meal. Cost is $80 per person.
Norte rescheduled its annual Adventurama for Sept. 19. Cyclists may form teams and ride around Traverse City to find items, complete tasks and solve riddles. Meet outside of Workshop Brewing Company by 11 a.m. Registration is extended through Sept. 18.
