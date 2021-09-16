Spectators may attend the Major League Show Jumping event beginning at 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at Flintfields Horse Park. Admission is free. The American Gold Cup Grand Prix starts at 2 p.m. Sept. 18.
Hops and Props on the River is Sept. 18 along the Manistee Riverwalk. View the boats at 10 a.m. The parade starts at 4 p.m. Adults can enjoy six alcoholic beverage samples starting at 1 p.m.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Michigan Chapter hosts the Out of the Darkness Walk at 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Open Space. Participation is free, but donations are accepted through afsp.org/TraverseCity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.