EQUESTRIAN FEST (copy)

Flintfields Horse Park in Williamsburg.

Spectators may attend the Major League Show Jumping event beginning at 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at Flintfields Horse Park. Admission is free. The American Gold Cup Grand Prix starts at 2 p.m. Sept. 18. 

Hops and Props

Hops and Props on the River.

Hops and Props on the River is Sept. 18 along the Manistee Riverwalk. View the boats at 10 a.m. The parade starts at 4 p.m. Adults can enjoy six alcoholic beverage samples starting at 1 p.m.

Out of the Darkness Walk File Art (copy)

People check in for the first Out of the Darkness community walk in September 2018.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Michigan Chapter hosts the Out of the Darkness Walk at 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Open Space. Participation is free, but donations are accepted through afsp.org/TraverseCity.

