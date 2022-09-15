The Harbor Springs Cycling Classic is Sept. 17. Ride through the Tunnel of Trees or along the Little Traverse Wheelway. More details: birchwoodinn.com/hscyclingclassic.html.
A blacksmith class is offered from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at Samels Farm. Learn to shape, cut and heat treat. Space is limited.
An Adopt-A-Beach cleanup goes from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 17 at Traverse City State Park. The Alliance for the Great Lakes conducts this event and Meijer is a sponsor.
