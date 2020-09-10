The Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place Sept. 12 in northern Michigan. Small groups and individuals are encouraged to choose their route and raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. Track distance and manage a fundraiser with the mobile application. The in-person event was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Huntington’s Disease Society of America Great Lakes Region hosts a virtual Team Hope Walk on Sept. 12. Participants can walk indoors or outdoors and share photos of their experience with #VirtualTeamHopeWalk on social media.
Norte invites teams of cyclists to participate in Adventurama starting at 11 a.m. Sept. 12. Meet outside of Workshop Brewing Company and then ride around town to find items and complete challenges. Register online through Sept. 11.
