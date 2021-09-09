The 9/11 Honor Run occurs in a virtual format this year. Participants may complete their 5K or 11-mile race before midnight Sept. 11. Entry is $30. Fees support the nonprofit Grand Traverse Region Public Safety Alliance. Participants gather at the starting line for a previous 9/11 Honor Run 5K. Rotary Club of Traverse City and Traverse City Firefighters Local 646 holds the race to honor those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, local first responders and veterans. The 9/11 Honor Run occurs in a virtual format this year. Participants may complete their 5K or 11-mile race before midnight Sept. 11. Entry is $30. Fees support the nonprofit Grand Traverse Region Public Safety Alliance.
What's Happening Outside This Weekend: 09/09/2021
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
