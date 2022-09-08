Star Party (copy) (copy)

The night sky during a previous Star Party.

A star party goes from 8-10 p.m. Sept. 10 at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Grand Traverse Astronomical Society presents the event at the Dune Climb. A visitor’s pass is required for entry.

Ironman TC (copy)

Josh Treeter, left, and Jake Flynn bike along the course.

The Ironman 70.3 Michigan is set Sept. 11 in Frankfort. Participants will swim in Betsie Bay, bike along M22 and surrounding roads in Benzie County and then run between Frankfort and Elberta. Learn more at ironman.com/im703-michigan.

NEVER FORGET (copy)

A memorial ceremony in Traverse City to honor those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, local first responders and veterans. 

The Michigan Crossroads Council, Boy Scouts of America presents the Community Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department, 897 Parsons Road.

