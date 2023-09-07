The Northern Lights 5K Fun Run is Friday at 8 p.m. at Munson Medical Center's Parking Lot K. Thomas Judd Care Center is hosting this event to highlight HIV care and prevention resources in northern Michigan.
Northwestern Michigan College's annual Mike McIntosh Memorial Car and Truck Show will go from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Automotive Service Technology Building. Spectators are free; vehicle entry is $15.
Benzie Area Historical Society is inviting volunteers to a gravestone cleaning workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday at Gilmore Township Cemetery. Bring a bucket, natural brush, toothbrush, trowel, trash bag and plastic or wooden scraper.
