Thomas Judd Care Center hosts the annual Northern Lights Fun Run from Sept. 1-30. People can complete their 5K route anytime this month. Cost is $20 until Sept. 29. Register via RunSignup.com.
The "Labor of Love" bridge walk is set from Sept. 4-7 at Elk Rapids District Library. Walk across the bridge and others in the village anytime this weekend. Donations support the library's capital campaign.
The Derby Day Shootout begins at 1 p.m. Sept. 5 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. The golf competition takes place on the Wolverine course. Spectators are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.