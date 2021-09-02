Paddle Antrim hosts the Kayaking Essential course from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 2 at River Park in Ellsworth. Attendees should bring life jackets, water shoes, a water vessel and change of clothes. Participation is $45 per person. Sign up at paddleantrim.org.
The Grand Traverse Salmon Classic Fishing Tournament happens Sept. 3-5 in East and West Grand Traverse bays. Anglers of all experience levels may join. Participants weight their catches at Clinch Park.
Grass River Natural Area hosts a naturalist from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 3. A mini program is presented.
