The 2022 Mackinac Bridge walk starts from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, and runs from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Labor Day, Sept. 5. An instructional video explains options to participate in the event, which has run since 1958. The bridge is closed to traffic for the duration of the walk.
The Barbara Roberts Memorial Bridge Walk begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 5 at Richardi Park. Follow the path to cross three bridges in Bellaire. Refreshments are provided. Donations go to Bellaire Public Library. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.
The Carly Lewis Memorial opens at 10 a.m. Sept. 3 at Carly’s Pond, 7450 Wood Road. The Secret Handshake Gang, a local disc golf club, presents this event. Jimmy John’s provides lunch. Raffle tickets are available to purchase. Register at https://bit.ly/3AljoQm.
