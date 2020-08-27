Shanty Creek Resort allows spectators during Balloons Over Bellaire, set Aug. 28-29. View the balloons as they launch from behind Lakeview Hotel Friday night and fly over Torch Lake on Saturday. Attendees are asked to wear face coverings while on site.
The Dan Straubel Memorial Golf Outing starts at 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at Crystal Lake Golf Club. This four-person scramble benefits Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County.
Foragers can find mushrooms throughout area forests. Some species — like lobster mushrooms — may appear in August and last through October. Many can be found in spots with humus deposits from decaying vegetation. Mobile applications and books can help explorers identify edible varieties and poisonous fungi.
