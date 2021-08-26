Golden retrievers and their owners are invited to an event at 2 p.m. Aug. 28 at Jacob’s Farm. Admission is $5 per vehicle. Some of the proceeds benefit charity.

Everyone is invited to the free “Let’s Go Fly A Kite” event at 3 p.m. Aug. 28 at Frankfort Beach. Frankfort-Elberta Area Chamber of Commerce provides kites. If it rains, the event will occur Aug. 29.

SEEDS EcoCorps team members built a new trail at Torch Lake Nature Preserve in Antrim County. The public may hike the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy property.

