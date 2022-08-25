This year’s Cedar Polka Festival is Aug. 25-28. Activities include dancing, a parade, a car and motorcycle show and more. The Scottville Clown Band performs during the parade on Saturday afternoon.

Balloons Over Bellaire returns Aug. 26-27 at Shanty Creek Resort. Balloons take flight behind Lakeview Hotel at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Benzie Area Radio Control Club hosts flying demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Thompsonville Airport. Candy is dropped for the kids, and food is available to purchase. Proceeds go to the airport.