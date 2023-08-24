Kingsley Heritage Days happens Friday through Sunday. Activities include the 5K race and fun run at 8 a.m. Saturday, yard games at Civic Center South and a parade. Full schedule: kingsleyheritagedays.net.
People of all ages are invited to the Benzie Area Radio Control Club's annual air show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Thompsonville Airport.
Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce is presenting "Let's Go Fly A Kite" from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Frankfort Beach. Some kites are available for kids to use.
