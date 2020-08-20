Elk Rapids Yoga Flow hosts a free, outdoor practice at 9 a.m. Aug. 22. The one-hour session emphasizes breathing and aims to improve strength and flexibility. Bring a yoga mat, blanket, water and, if desired, props for comfort. This class is designed for all levels of practice. Sign up online or contact the studio at 231-463-4556.
Northern Michigan waters are open to paddling — whether by canoe, kayak or stand-up paddle board. Crystal River flows from Glen Lake through parts of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and near Glen Arbor. Visitors can launch from Fisher Road, off Dunns Farm Road. Fishing and birding are also available in the area. The waterway is preserved by the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and Leelanau Conservancy.
Disc golf courses can be found throughout northern Michigan, like at Hickory Hills Ski Area in Traverse City. The property includes two, 18-hole courses. Playtime is free. Disc golf is also available at Silver Lake Recreation Area, Civic Center South Park and Terrace Park/Carly's Playground.
