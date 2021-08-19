Up North Bike Fest is Aug. 21 at Crystal Mountain. Benzie Sunrise Rotary Club presents individual and team routes of varying lengths. Race entry fees support youth programs.
The Rubber Ducky Festival continues through Aug. 21. Rubber ducks are dropped off the North Bridge at 3 p.m. They race to Riverside Marina. Other Saturday activities include an arts and crafts show, sidewalk sales, a barbecue meal from 4-6 p.m. and a movie screening at dusk at Richardi Park.
Browns Creek Pathway is open for public biking and hiking near the East Jordan Middle/High School. A parking area is available.
