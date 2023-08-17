Inland Seas Education Association is hosting the Nautical Barn Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Find paddles, fishing equipment and other items.
The Kenny Olson Rock-N-Hole event includes 18 holes of golf at 1 p.m. and an outdoor concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Elmbrook Golf Course. Golf and attend the concert for $125, or just attend the concert for $25.
The Michigan DNR is presenting a free off-road vehicle weekend on Saturday and Sunday on DNR-designated trails and pathways around the state. People may use the routes without an ORV permit this weekend.
