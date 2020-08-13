Richard Stocker presents the outdoor exhibition "BRIGHT SPOT" at the Old Art Building. Leelanau Community Cultural Center hosts his colorful designs through August.
Norte hosts Patrick's Heavy Ride on Aug. 15. Travel 130 miles from Traverse City to Wilderness State Park in Carp Lake Township or 70 miles from Charlevoix to the park. Entry is $35 each, plus each participant must collect at least $200 for Norte's Youth Scholarship Fund.
Bikers can ride the Betsie Valley Trail, which follows the former Ann Arbor railroad line from Frankfort to Thompsonville. That route is 22 miles, while the route from Frankfort to Beulah is 9 miles. Hikers may explore Railroad Point Natural Area, a wildlife area from Crystal Lake to Betsie River that is managed by Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.
