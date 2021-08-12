The Wind Dancer schooner offers free day sails beginning at 1 p.m. for children ages 8-17. The ship fits up to 18 guests and includes local food and drinks. Book a trip at winddancertc.com.
Friends of Betsie Valley Trail and the Betsie Valley Trailway Management Council recognize the Michigan Department of Natural Resources at 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at the trailhead. The DNR supplied a $150,000 Recreation Passport Grant to resurface the trail.
Huntington's Disease Society of America presents its annual Team Hope Walk at 10 a.m. Aug. 14 at Sunset Park. The event aims to collect funds for the society. Register through hdsa.org/thwtraversecity.
