The Port Oneida Fair is Aug. 12-13 in the Port Oneida Rural Historic District. Hear “Stories of Sleeping Bear: Two Lost Tales of the Past: at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Thoreson Farm. Other activities include demonstrations and crafts showing life in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America Upper Great Lakes Region hosts the Team Hope Walk at 10 a.m. Aug. 13 at Sunset Park. Register and learn more at https://uppergreatlakes.hdsa.org/events/traverse-city-team-hope-walk.

The Northport Dog Parade begins at noon Aug. 13. Participants should start lining up at 11:30 a.m. near the Public Works Department on Third Street. This year’s theme is “Alice in Wonderland: Through the Woofing Glass.” Humans and animals are encouraged to wear related costumes.

