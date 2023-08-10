Friday Night Live will occur from 5-9 p.m. Friday on Front Street between Union and Park streets. Family activities, live music, food vendors and more are included.
The Rapa Nui- Power Island race takes place at 8 a.m. Saturday at Bowers Harbor.
The Michigan Brewery Running Series brings the Run for Beer to Right Brain Brewery at noon Saturday. This is a 7K race around Boardman Lake via TART Trails. Entry is $35 at Eventbrite.com.
