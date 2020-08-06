Inland Seas Education Association hosts public sailing in August. Programs include evening sky gazing, food web, the Great Lakes Discovery Sail and more. Families are welcome. Registration and an events schedule are available at schoolship.org.
Explore the hiking trails and outdoor artwork from dawn to dusk at Michigan Legacy Art Park. Dogs are welcome. Digital maps and art information are available by emailing explore@michlegacyartpark.org.
Old Town Playhouse remains closed to theater guests until further notice, but the venue offers events outdoors under a tent in the parking lot. Next up is the "Old Town Home Companion" radio show at 7 p.m. Aug. 7. Attendees must wear a face covering.
