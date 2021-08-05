Elk Rapids Harbor Days goes through Aug. 7. Activities include a car show, arts and crafts show, sporting events, a parade and more. Arnold Amusements rides and carnival games and food trucks are available.
Almira Historical Society hosts its Lake Ann Homecoming Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Burnett Park. Families may attend for games, a tractor parade, silent auction and other activities. Donations support the society.
The annual Boats on the Boardwalk opens at 10 a.m. Saturday along the Boardman River. Guests may view the vintage water vessels from Cass Street bridge and browse nautical items for purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.