DeTour Peninsula

People may seek wildflowers as they walk along the shoreline at DeTour Peninsula Nature Preserve Aug. 5. The Little Traverse Conservancy leads this visit starting at 7:30 a.m.

Boat wash

A pop-up boat wash and educational event goes from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at the boat launch off South Maple City Road. Lime Lake Association, Benzie Conservation District and Leelanau Clean Water aim to raise awareness and help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Boats on the Boardwalk (copy)

Ayden Ferris, 10, of Traverse City examines a vessel docked on the Boardman River for the 2013 Boats on the Boardwalk show.

Boats on the Boardwalk takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 on the Boardman River near downtown Traverse City.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you