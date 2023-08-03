Free admission is available Friday at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Guests do not need an entrance pass to visit the park.
Boats on the Boardwalk goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the Boardman River. This annual event is hosted by the Water Wonderland Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society.
Traverse City Horse Shows continues this summer at Flintfields Horse Park. TART Trails benefits from general admission sales on Saturday. The Great Lakes Equestrian Festival V is occurring through Sunday.
