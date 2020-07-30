The public is invited to explore a new outdoor gallery from 5:30-8 p.m. July 30 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. View works by local painter Mark Mehaffey. The gallery also hosts the outdoor poetry reading “Words for Water” at 7 p.m. July 31.
Twin Lakes Park is open on North Twin Lake in Traverse City. Recreational options include an outdoor picnic pavilion, rental cabins, playground, multipurpose field, 2 miles of hiking trails, fishing on the lake and more. Gilbert Lodge houses a studio, which offers yoga and dancing programs. The area is also available as a wedding venue. The beach is closed because of high-water levels. Call 231-922-4818 to learn more.
Leelanau County Historic Preservation Society announced the Michigan Historic Commission approved a Michigan Historic Marker for Leelanau County Poor Farm, west of Maple City. The property is part of the Myles Kimmerly Recreation Area, which is open to exploration.
