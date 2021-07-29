Parallel 45 Theatre presents the Play Reading Series at 2, 5 and 8 p.m. July 31 at the amphitheater at Civic Center Park. Attendees should bring chairs to these outdoor shows. Tickets are $8 per event, or $12 for three at MyNorthTickets.com.
Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce offers the "Let's Go Fly A Kite" event from 3-5 p.m. July 31 at the Lake Michigan Beach. Kites are provided. The rain date is Aug. 1.
Jabo Bihlman's Family Jam performs from 6-9 p.m. July 31 at Music By the Lake at St. Mary Lake Leelanau. Bring a blanket or chair. Food and beverages available to purchase.
