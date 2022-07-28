Grass River Natural Area hosts Naturalist on the Trail from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Friday this summer. All ages may participate in a mobile program outside of the Grass River Center.
The fifth annual Patrick’s Heavy Ride with Friends begins at 7:30 a.m. July 30 at Darrow Park. Cyclists may traverse 20, 47 or 123 miles. Entry proceeds go to Norte’s programs.
The Torch Lake Camp Out at Uraharas kicks off with Nathan Walton at 1 p.m. July 30. Concerts continue July 31 at 3960 Plum Valley Road NW. Weekend passes and one-day tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
