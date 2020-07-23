People may participate in the Alden Run until July 25. Complete a 5K, 10K or 2-mile route anytime and anywhere. Entry fee is $20, with proceeds supporting the local high school's cross-country running teams. Register through aldenrun.com.
Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce scheduled its annual street sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 25 along Main Street in Frankfort. Face coverings and social distancing are required at this event.
Discovery Pier is open to the public near Greilickville Harbor Park on West Grand Traverse Bay. Visitors can explore the tall ships and go fishing off the pier.
