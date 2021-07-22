Paddle Antrim invites community members to paddle at 6:30 p.m. July 22 at St. Clair Lake-Six Mile Lake Natural Area. Meet at the St. Clair Lake DNR Boat Access Site, off Six Mile Lake Road. Bring a paddle, water vessel and life vest. paddleantrim.com
West Shore Community College hosts the Muddy Fox Trot 5K at 10 a.m. July 24. Racers go through an obstacle course of trenches, hills, water and hay bales. Entry is $20 for adults and free for WSCC students and youth. Proceeds go to student scholarships.
The annual Ryan Shay Mile begins at 10:30 a.m. July 24. This year features athletes who participated in the 2021 summer U.S. Olympics team trials for track and field. This event is part of the Charlevoix Venetian Festival and occurs along with the Drenth Memorial 5K/10K road races, which start at 9 a.m. that morning. More information: venetianraces.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.