Star parties return to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore from 9-11 p.m. July 23 at the Dune Climb. View the night sky through telescopes and get information from Grand Traverse Astronomical Society members.
The Kenny Olson Rock-N-Hole Golf Tournament kicks off at 1 p.m. July 24 at Elmbrook Golf Course. Kenny Olson and Jimmy Olson perform at 7 p.m. This annual event is a fundraiser for Hallie’s Hearts Endowment.
Two self-service boat washing stations are available on Walloon Lake: one at Jones Landing and another at the Sumner Road Boat Launch. Boaters are encouraged to use the air blower, brush, grabber, plug wrench and vacuum to help remove aquatic invasive species from their vessels.
