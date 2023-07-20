The Friendly Garden Club presents its annual Garden Walk from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20 starting at Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home. Admission is $15.
TART Trails hosts its annual Tour de TART at 4 p.m. July 21 at Darrow Park. Rider of all ages can travel along the Leelanau Trail to North Park in Suttons Bay. Two food stops are available.
The Muddy Fox Trot Run is July 22 at West Shore Community College. The 5K course includes obstacles and proceeds go to the WSCC Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.