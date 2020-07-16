TART Trails hosts the Tour de TART through July 26. Explore the nearly 100 miles of trails to complete a bingo card. Entry is $15 for kids, $30 for adults. This event is a fundraiser for the northern Michigan recreation organization.
The Little Traverse Conservancy and University of Michigan Biological Station present BioBlitz. People are asked to help identify plant, animal and insect species through July 17. Prizes are awarded for the most species of flora or fauna on iNaturalist, an online identification system.
Runners, walkers and hikers may complete this year's Fishtown 5K anytime from July 18-31. Entry is $35, with proceeds supporting the organization Fishtown Preservation. Participants may use #RunForFishtown and #Fishtown5K on social media.
