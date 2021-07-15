Black Star Farms offers its Estate and Wine Tour at 11 a.m. July 16 at the Suttons Bay winery. Take a guided walk through the property and sample adult beverages. Tickets are $35 at MyNorthTickets.com.
The Harbor Commission Portage Lake Channel dedication begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17. View the ceremony from the North Pier, off Second Street. A sailboat race begins at 12:30 p.m. on Portage Lake. People can watch from Onekama Village Park. These events are part of the Onekama OneFifty celebration.
Norte hosts Sunday Trail Rides at noon. This weekend's event occurs at the Glacial Hills Pathway in Antrim County. All ages are welcome to these free events.
