Art Rapids presents The Rachael Davis Trio at 7 p.m. July 14 at Elk Rapids Day Park. Attendees may also walk through the sculpture park.
The U.P. Trappers’ annual Trappers Convention/Outdoor Expo is July 15-16 at the U.P. State Fairgrounds. Activities include kids’ fishing, trapping demonstrations and more. Camping is available on site.
Dharamsala TC offers the Bonobo Flow at 10 a.m. July 16 at Bonobo Winery. Participants should bring a yoga mat to this outdoor practice.
