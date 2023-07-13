Yoga practice takes place at 10 a.m. Fridays at the Maritime Museum beach in Glen Haven. Bring a beach towel. Donations are accepted.
Anchor Day activities are set July 14-15 in Empire. The parade begins at noon Saturday on Front Street. Also, a street dance goes from 9-11 p.m. The event celebrates raising an anchor from Lake Michigan in July 1977.
Inland Seas Education Association welcomes its schooner "Alliance" to its fleet at 2:30 p.m. July 14. Ship tours are available from 3-6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.