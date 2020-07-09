Whaleback Natural Area near Leland is open to exploration. People can view Good Harbor Bay and Pyramid Point from the trail, managed by Leelanau Conservancy.
The Look and Listen Evening Bike Ride begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Meet at the Empire Area Museum and then ride to North Bar Lake. The route includes views of habitats, meadows and wildlife. Bring a bike, camera, binoculars and water. Group size is limited to follow social distancing guidelines. More details: 248-931-9440.
The annual Run for the Buds 5K Run/Walk is open to all ages, who can complete their route anytime through Nov. 1. The in-person race was canceled during the COVID-19 outbreak. Proceeds go toward the Blossomtime Festival, which annually provides scholarships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.