Musician Jake Allen performs at 7 p.m. July 8 in downtown Beulah. Guests should bring chairs to this free, outdoor show. Music in the Park continues Thursday nights this summer.
The East Jordan Lions Club presents the South Arm Classics July 10 at Memorial Park. Boats and cars are displayed on the lawn. Enter for $20 per vehicle.
Torch Lake Protection Alliance hosts a flotilla starting at 11 a.m. July 10 on Torch Lake. Boaters can meet near Hayo-Went-Ha Camp and travel north on their decorated vessel. A sheriff's boat leads the parade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.