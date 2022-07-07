Bardenhagen strawberries.JPG (copy)

Workers pick strawberries at Bardenhagen Berries.

Bardenhagen Berries gives guided tours at 2:30 p.m. Fridays. Attendees can learn about the family farm. Additionally, Aurora Cellars created a cocktail using the farm’s strawberries. Find tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Morel (copy)

Wild mushrooms

Hunt for mushrooms with Northern Michigan Mycological Society at 9 a.m. July 9 at the Little Traverse Conservancy.

Horse show competition (copy)

Lindsay Archer competes at Flintfields Horse Park in Williamsburg.

Traverse City Horse Shows continues with the $138,600 Meijer Grand Prix at 2 p.m. July 10 at Flintfields Horse Park. Ticket sale proceeds support City Opera House.

