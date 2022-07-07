Bardenhagen Berries gives guided tours at 2:30 p.m. Fridays. Attendees can learn about the family farm. Additionally, Aurora Cellars created a cocktail using the farm’s strawberries. Find tickets at Eventbrite.com.
Hunt for mushrooms with Northern Michigan Mycological Society at 9 a.m. July 9 at the Little Traverse Conservancy.
Traverse City Horse Shows continues with the $138,600 Meijer Grand Prix at 2 p.m. July 10 at Flintfields Horse Park. Ticket sale proceeds support City Opera House.
