Traverse City Track Club sponsors the Cherry Mile and Cherry Kid’s Fun Run July 6 at Trinity Lutheran, 13 and Oak streets. Racers check in starting at 4 p.m.
Songwriter Mark Lavengood performs at 7 p.m. July 7 as part of the Summer Sounds concert series at Michigan Legacy Art Park. The show is outdoors. Admission is $15 in advance.
The Meijer Festival of Races begins at 7 a.m. July 8 at Traverse City Central High School. Routes include the Priority Health 5k, the Michigan Planners 10k and the Michigan Planners McKinley Challenge 15k. Entry fees increase after July 6. Registration is open via RunSignup.com.
