This year's Alden Run moved to a virtual format during the COVID-19 pandemic. Racers may complete a 5K, 10K or 2-mile route until July 25. Registration: aldenrun.com.
Tour the northern Michigan town of Empire with Sleeping Bear Dunes Tours. This historical walking tour covers early settlers, how Empire was named and the lumber days of the late 1880s. Participants should bring water for the 1.5-hour activity. Groups are limited to six people following social distancing guidelines. Events occur on Wednesdays through July 29 and start at the corner of M-22 and Front Street by the old schoolhouse.
Escape room company Know Way Out offers two outdoor adventures this summer: Disarm and Lost Loot. Both games allow participants to hunt for clues in downtown Petoskey. More information: 231-881-9688.
