The Manistee National Forest Festival continues from July 1-5 at Douglas Park and First Street Beach. Activities include the carnival, music, fireworks and vendor marketplace. Manistee County Library hosts an outdoor book sale behind the building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 2 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 3. District Health Department No. 10 offers a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 12:30-2:30 p.m. July 3.
Glen Lake Woman's Club presents its annual Flag Raising Ceremony at 10 a.m. July 3 at Old Settlers Picnic Grounds. Glen Lake Schools Superintendent Jon Hoover speaks about his father's service during World War II. Attendees may bring chairs and join a sing-along of patriotic melodies.
Old Town Playhouse presents local band East Bay Blue July 3 during its Theatre Under the Tent series. The parking lot show is $20 for adults, $13 for youth.
