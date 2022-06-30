The Omena Garden Walk is on from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 30 in the village. Admission is $20, with proceeds going to historical projects. Tickets at Northwoods Hardware in Glen Arbor, Leland Gal, Pennington Collection in Northport, Tamarack Collection in Omena, Lima Bean in Suttons Bay or Brilliant Books and Garden Goods in Traverse City.
Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its Manistee National Forest Festival June 30 through July 4 at Douglas Park and First Street beach. Enjoy a carnival, flag raising and parade and more throughout the weekend.
ReLeaf Michigan invites everyone to participate in the Big Tree Hunt contest. Find and submit large trees this summer at www.releafmichigan.org/big-tree-hunt.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.