The Forest Festival Golf Outing begins at 8 a.m. June 30 at Manistee National Golf & Resort. Participants can play 18 holes with a cart, hole contest and lunch.
The Frankfort Fourth of July Carnival opens at 5 p.m. June 30. Rides and games are available through July 4 at Open Space Park on Betsie Bay.
The “All About Raptors” program begins at 10 a.m. July 1 at Antrim Conservation District. Skegemog Raptor Center brings hawks and a kestrel.
