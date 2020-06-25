The in-person Take A Kid Fishing event in Frankfort was canceled, but families can catch fish anywhere and anytime through June 27. Share pictures to the Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce social media pages.
Shanty Creek in Bellaire offers more than 5,000 acres of space to hike, bike and golf outdoors. Tennis, pickleball, disc golf and volleyball may also be available. Cyclists can enjoy more than 30 miles of single-track mountain biking routes at Glacial Hills Pathways. The nearby Chain of Lakes Water Trail provides kayak, canoe and stand-up paddleboard options.
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore beaches are open, at Port Oneida, Glen Haven, Esch Road, Glen Lake and other locations. High lake levels may have caused erosion along some shorelines, so visitors should proceed with caution. People should also follow the CDC's safety guidelines, including social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.