The East Jordan Freedom Festival continues through Sunday. Activities include a Friday Block Party at Memorial Park and Spring Street, Saturday Lip Sync Contest, carnival, music and Saturday night fireworks over Lake Charlevoix. The Grand Parade begins at 3 p.m. Saturday. Prospective volunteers may email info@eastjordanfreedomfestival.org.
Paddle Antrim's Kids Kayaking Class starts at noon and 2:30 p.m. Thursday at River Park. Youth ages 7-13 may learn paddling skills and water safety for $30. Another session is set at 2 p.m. July 22. Sign up online or call 231-498-2080.
Grass River Natural Area stations a naturalist along the trails from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays through early September. The naturalist offers a program for visitors.
