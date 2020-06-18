Relay for Life Grand Traverse happens June 20-21. The opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Saturday via Facebook Live. Other activities include the survivor ceremony and virtual luncheon and the luminaria ceremony. Email ropers16@gmail.com to learn more.
The annual M-88 Outdoor Market Tour goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20. Shop sidewalk and garage sales in Central Lake, Bellaire, Mancelona and Eastport.
Fishtown Preservation presents the 12th annual Fishtown 5K virtually from July 18-31. Participants may walk, hike or run wherever they choose. Entry is $35 each until June 22. Proceeds support the nonprofit, which aims to preserve the historic Leland area.
