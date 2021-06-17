The Summer Bird Walk begins at 8 a.m. June 19 at Grass River Natural Area. The guided walk includes a lesson on how to identify birds by their sounds and environment. Pay $5 at the event.
A free community paddle starts at 1:30 p.m. June 19 at River Park in Ellsworth. Paddlers of all ages may participate. Life jackets are required.
Diamond Crossing receives a historical marker at 2 p.m. June 19 at the Red Thompsonville Junction Caboose. Diamond Crossing connected Pere Marquette and Ann Arbor railroads during the 19th century. Benzie Area Historical Society, the Village of Thompsonville and Weldon and Colfax townships invite community members to share their ideas for the site.
