Dougherty House (copy)

The renovated Dougherty Mission House in Old Mission.

Tour the 1842 Dougherty House on Old Mission Peninsula on Fridays and Saturdays this summer. Cost is $5 per person ages 12 and older. 

GRNA bird walk (copy) (copy)

Grass River Natural Area offers the guided Summer Bird Walk from 8-10 a.m. June 18. Admission is $5 per person. 

2019 Kids Free Fishing Day (copy)

Fish painting activity during Kids Free Fishing Day.

Kids Free Fishing Day goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18 at Northwestern Michigan College's Great Lakes Campus. Fishing rods, reels and bait are provided. Great Lakes Children's Museum provides a painting activity while kids wait to fish. The U.S. Coast Guard gives a helicopter rescue demonstration. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you