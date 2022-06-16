Tour the 1842 Dougherty House on Old Mission Peninsula on Fridays and Saturdays this summer. Cost is $5 per person ages 12 and older.
Grass River Natural Area offers the guided Summer Bird Walk from 8-10 a.m. June 18. Admission is $5 per person.
Kids Free Fishing Day goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18 at Northwestern Michigan College's Great Lakes Campus. Fishing rods, reels and bait are provided. Great Lakes Children's Museum provides a painting activity while kids wait to fish. The U.S. Coast Guard gives a helicopter rescue demonstration.
